Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PGNY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 40,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 226.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $451,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 6,741 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $166,772.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,851,468 shares of company stock worth $123,707,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.