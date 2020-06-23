ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Trading Down 0%

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.22 and last traded at $67.22, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,401,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.