Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Down 0.5%

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.62 and last traded at $64.62, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.64% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.