Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of PTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 554,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.