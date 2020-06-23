Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $967,722.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $967,722.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.05382476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

