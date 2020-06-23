Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVBC. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 946.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 166,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.