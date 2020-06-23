ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $4.92 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $342,568.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.01856138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00110495 BTC.

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

