PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,689,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 987,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,093. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

