PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $39.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 4,743,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,329. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.