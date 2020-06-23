PWR Coin Trading Up 92% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 92% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $92,770.74 and $14.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.02967238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00747577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00262556 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00170591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

