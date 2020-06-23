QAD Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

QAD has a payout ratio of -290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 725.0%.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.51 million, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,256 shares of company stock worth $3,553,110. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.