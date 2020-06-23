QSC (ETR:QSC) Trading Down 0.8%

Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.28 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.30 ($1.47), approximately 156,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.31 ($1.48).

The stock has a market cap of $161.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

QSC Company Profile (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for QSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.