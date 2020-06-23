QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,022. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

