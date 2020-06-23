Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Quant has a market cap of $81.71 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00070435 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00334787 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000500 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012063 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015607 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

