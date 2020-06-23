Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 75.9% lower against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $94,073.45 and $1,599.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00051007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,438,824 coins and its circulating supply is 168,438,824 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

