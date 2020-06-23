Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. 1,118,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

