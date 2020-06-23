Ralph Rondinone Sells 2,651 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,418. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 193,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

