Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $136.47 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, TradeOgre, Graviex and Nanex. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,439,930,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, IDCM, Nanex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

