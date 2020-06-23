Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP reduced its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,694 shares during the period. Reading International makes up about 0.4% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Reading International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reading International by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reading International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reading International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

