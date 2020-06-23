RealTract (RET) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $556.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.01877823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00170367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00114151 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

