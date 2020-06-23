Relex (RLX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Relex has a total market cap of $147,019.90 and approximately $482.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Relex has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

