Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS: HDELY) recently:
- 6/22/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/10/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/9/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 6/6/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 6/4/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/19/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 4/29/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.72. 44,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.28. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.36.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.