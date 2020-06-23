Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS: HDELY) recently:

6/22/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. "

6/6/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

6/4/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.72. 44,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.28. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

