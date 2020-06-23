Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Rev Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 8,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

In other news, Director Justin Fish purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $328,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rev Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.