RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys 2,100 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,038.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 220,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,985. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RF Industries by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

