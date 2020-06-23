Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €82.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.67 ($94.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.60 ($0.67) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.36 ($86.92). 196,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($133.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.