Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 21st

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

RSI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,908. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.17. The firm has a market cap of $500.08 million and a PE ratio of -31.75.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$199.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

