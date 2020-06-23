ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $1.16 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,650,154,098 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

