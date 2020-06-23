Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Earns News Impact Score of 1.80

Media headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Roots’ ranking:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RROTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Monday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

