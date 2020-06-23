Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 1.5%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 49,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -111.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Route1 Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

