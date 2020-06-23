Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 1.5%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 49,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -111.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Get Route1 alerts:

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Route1 Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.