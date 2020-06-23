Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given New GBX 1,935 Price Target at Bank of America

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 1,810 ($23.04) to GBX 1,935 ($24.63) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target (up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.00)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.64) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.00) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.64) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,804.28 ($22.96).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 28.80 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,331 ($16.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($33.69). The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,672.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.