Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), 116,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

