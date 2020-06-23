Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), 116,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.58.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.