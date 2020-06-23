salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $2,851,650.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total transaction of $2,851,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $2,640,600.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.86, for a total transaction of $1,728,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,743,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.65. 5,771,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.72, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.