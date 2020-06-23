SaluS Price Hits $9.13 on Top Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. SaluS has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $6,659.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00094933 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027650 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,781.15 or 1.01750696 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

