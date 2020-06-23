Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

SAFM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 303,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 671.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

