Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,034. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.