SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €125.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €125.91 ($141.47).

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

SAP stock traded up €0.54 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €124.02 ($139.35). 2,872,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($145.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.35.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

