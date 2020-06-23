Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP Sells $17,963,247.36 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRPT stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after acquiring an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,343,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,157,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

