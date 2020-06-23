Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives $24.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,098,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

