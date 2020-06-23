Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376,895 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

