Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.07. 146,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.