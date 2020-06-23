Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $13.07. 146,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

