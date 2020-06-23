Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu Sells 9,877 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 9,877 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $9.92 on Monday, hitting $169.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,152. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

