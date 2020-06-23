SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SEGXF remained flat at $$10.90 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

