SelfSell Reaches Market Cap of $47,144.51 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market cap of $47,144.51 and approximately $5,208.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

