Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

