ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 456,430 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $400.94. 1,625,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $324,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

