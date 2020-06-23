Shaver Shop Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SSG)

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Shaver Shop Group stock opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Shaver Shop Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.85 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of $54.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

In related news, insider Craig Mathieson acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,720.00 ($18,950.35).

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

