Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Grows By 9.5%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 2,240,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 488,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:LPG remained flat at $$7.87 during midday trading on Monday. 451,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,681. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $400.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

