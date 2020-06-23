Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Rises By 10.4%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

ELF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.20. 609,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,903. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 341,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 596,810 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

