Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Decreases By 12.0%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $383,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Paquette bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $219,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,409.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,830,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Employers by 675.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Employers by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 666,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,287. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $900.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

