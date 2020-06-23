Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Increases By 8.7%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 283,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,893. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.